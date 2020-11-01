How long does a Stranger Things episode last? Complete guide to binge-watching

The future looks bright for a series like Stranger Things, whose work on the set has restarted for some time, after a long stop. And while Natalia Dyer promises surprises for next season of Stranger Things, news from the production continues to leak: new actors have been spotted on the set of Stranger Things 4.

Waiting for news or official communications from NetflixHowever, on our pages we have deepened some important issues to get prepared for the next cycle of episodes, such as a ranking of the most powerful characters of Stranger Things. Today, however, we will show you a guide to the episodes of the three seasons of the show so far, helping you in case you want to do binge-watching before the new adventures of Eleven and his friends.

After having already dealt with the question of how many chapters Stranger Things has at the moment, a question that those who have not yet watched the series or who do not remember the episodes could ask themselves is: how long do the episodes of the show last?

The first season of the series written by the brothers Matt e Ross Duffer, released on July 15, 2016 and which consists of 8 chapters, allowed us for the first time to get to know most of our favorite characters. The first cycle of episodes is also the one that, on the whole, has the shortest duration, for a total of 402 minutes, which corresponds to a little over 6 and a half hours. The shortest episode is 42 minutes, the longest (which are two, including the season finale) of 55. For lovers of “compulsive” vision it is a rather simple undertaking to complete, and in one day it can be easily completed.

The second season, which sees the entry into the cast of some iconic actors in the series such as Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, is also the one that has the largest number of chapters (9), for a duration ranging from 45 minutes to 62 of the last episode of the season, for a total of 464 minutes, more than 7 and a half hours of viewing. Already the task is starting to get quite difficult, but still doable.

Quite surprisingly, the third season of the series, which thrilled us with one of the most moving scenes we remember in recent years starring David Harbour e Millie Bobby Brown (and which we don’t want to spoil you if you haven’t seen), it has a slightly shorter duration than the second, with a total of 444 minutes, just under 7 and a half hours of viewing. However, only one episode falls below the 50-minute threshold, with a decidedly higher average length per episode, and with the season finale lasting well one hour and seventeen minutes, almost like a movie. Even in this case, however, it is a season to “devour in one gulp”.

You have already completed the three seasons vision of Stranger Things? Are you going to do a binge-watching waiting for the fourth cycle of episodes? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!