how J.J. Abrams redirects and finishes the saga away from Rian Johnson

Despite not having succeeded as one would expect in Real Madrid, leaving through the back door of Manchester United or finishing as an emergency bandage in Tottenham, José Mourinho is still known as The Special One.

Fifteen years after turning the television upside down and reviving exhausted franchises ahead of time (‘Mission Impossible’) or in the terminal phase (‘Star Trek’), J.J. Abrams will remain the man of the mysterious box, because he has earned it. Although his last cinematographic works are a few galaxies from what he once made visionary. Maybe that's why he has been chosen to close the third and final trilogy with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

The man of the galaxies

I have never been a fan of 'Star Trek'. What I liked was ‘Star Wars’

Those words were uttered by the New York filmmaker during the presentation of the (excellent) second part of the reboot of the Enterprise crew, ‘Star Trek: In the dark’, ship that possibly will not step on again in what is left of life since he shot out of Paramount as soon as the sirens of the neighboring galaxy began to sing.

The truth is that for many skeptics, among whom I find myself, his two films based on Gene Roddenberry's characters were a revelation, a return to the old adventure without losing sight of the formality that required working on that team. Both 'Star Trek' and its aforementioned sequel totaled more than seven hundred million dollars worldwide, nothing bad to be something of a much smaller scale than it might seem.

In fact, with his first film in the galaxy of George Lucas, he raised more than two billion dollars. That small was that scale. His first job with "The Force" made five times more money than his other first movie. The secret? Well, besides being playing in a much bigger league, Abrams concluded (I guess with help) that that side of the galaxy didn't need revolutions beyond those of the rebels.

The storyteller

Pleasing fans is a mistake. As a spectator I like to be challenged.

Abrams says that it is much easier to start telling a story than to finish it. Rian Johnson no seems to have many problems when closing their frames. He debuted with 'Brick', an excellent neo-noir of black and white air that was developed in an institute in 2005. A Maltese falcon in an environment where, a priori, there was no place for a story like that. Somehow, he has never stopped doing that.

'Looper' was another complex thriller, of genre, that came after a martian that could well have ended his career just like 'Southland Tales' did with Richard Kelly. How 'The Bloom brothers'He did not finish him and' Looper 'was welcomed with enthusiasm, five years later he would be chosen to continue the path opened by Abrams. But Johnson, with the privilege of being able to write and direct the film, decided to jump into the adventure.

When a movie like 'The Force Awakens' meets every single issue of the franchise, one does not expect that the next entry into that universe is what we find in 'The Last Jedi'. Precious. Fun Fast-paced Exciting. Brave. Respectful Smart, although with a couple of licenses that, well, one would think they would end up forgiving, but no. Among the fans of 'Star Wars' there is no room for surprise.

Betrayal without limits

Without the old dinosaurs (hello, Ron Howard), like Lawrence Kasdan, or the unnecessary interference of the blockbuster for young adults (Michael Arndt), Johnson and Steve Yedlin, their usual cinematographer, demonstrate in just a couple of minutes that Abrams and Dan Mindel were wrong to light with the same light games as the neighboring galaxy.

Johnson's contagious energy seemed to be reflected in a Luke Skywalker like you've never seen before. Mark Hamill, unleashed as on the occasions when he is dropped by other more modest universes, seemed to be in favor of the work. The transformation of Luke, from warrior to bearded crooks and drinker of rare milk who reluctantly trains the newly arrived King with the Force, it looked like the natural route for the character. Maybe that abandonment and the symbolic and unforgettable gag at the expense of the saber was too much for any fan of the franchise.

When more than one thousand three hundred million dollars at the box office sound disgust (China, what harm are you doing), is that the high spheres had something else in mind. And the fans. The fans, the more.

Collection of signatures, alternative montages without female characters (mother of god blessed), fundraisers to remake the film … without eating or drinking it, Johnson became the number one enemy of the galaxies. His vaunted new trilogy, which he himself would write and direct, is in the air. As the director himself stated recently, "don't believe anything until you read it on StarWars.com." The only guy who perfectly understood that it was sweeping that stable, was ejected through the back door. The evil kept winning.

The official visionary

Shortly after the start of the media noise caused by the rejection of the film, in the emergency cabinet it was decided that Johnson was going to the fridge and that Abrams had to put the locomotive back on the preset tracks. Together with Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, Abrams had the Oscar-winning Chris Terrio, winner of the delicious award for the delicious 'Argo', to polish a script that had to close once and for all a history of the Skywalker legacy.

Unfortunately, Terrio's contributions are closer to what he did in 'Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice' or 'Justice League'. For two hours and twenty, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is a dizzy constant partridge, which he only worries about amending the plan of the previous work. A collection of postcards with new filters but without the grace they once had to correct, indoctrinate, and drive the characters crazy: they have to go from point A to point B at any cost.

There were many laughs about the slowest chase in the history of Star Wars in episode VIII, so maybe that's why the characters of the climb are always in a hurry. The movie not so much, but they don't stop running. They barely have time to be calm, as in the first sequence of the film. If the movie has no rhythm, at least they do go in a hurry. Of course, the loss of identity and corporatism play a constant trick on the film, which also does not doubt tracing the climax of the climax to the highest grossing film in history. In short, the brave few who have tried to refresh the franchise have not come out well, nor is it that the stars have helped a lot.

The protagonist of 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' revealed to feel uncomfortable during the filming with the planned directors, and recently, specifically during the week before the premiere of the last film, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac "recognized " what they felt more comfortable now than before.

After the expulsions and abandonments of talents such as the tandem Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the problems with Johnson and the almost immediate escape of those responsible for 'Game of Thrones', Abrams has just done what fans have asked for, to remove the desired ingredients from the shopping list, achieving almost more than a recipe, a letter to the Magi where there was room for everything. Even for the Ewoks.