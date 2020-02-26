how it was born and the best movies of the operating cinema

Share it:

If something works, don't touch it: exploit it. The operating cinema He lived his golden moment between 60 and 70 thanks to the gradual loss of strength of the Hays code. The sessions grindhouse and the most insane films in double or triple programs took over movie theaters such as those on 42nd Street in New York, popular cinemas for playing uninterrupted B-series programs that were scheduled tirelessly. Let's talk about it.

Golfa session

The operating cinema, at least originally, was not a genre as such: it was a business. These types of films were mass-produced and produced and distributed as cheaply and quickly as possible in order to make a profit as soon as possible and continue making chain films. They have almost always been genre films that steal adapt proven formulas over time. Hence, in this type of cinema, genres such as terror, thriller, biker movies, surfers, imprisoned women, martial arts … stand out above the rest, almost always with gore overdoses, revenge, masked killers or Nazi threads. Their success was simple to understand: they offered the public all sex, violence and taboos that they could not find elsewhere.

In the history of cinema exploitation, two stages can be seen: the "classic" that arrives until the early 1960s, and is characterized by a production system closely linked to the industry. Instead, the "modern" stage used much more explicit material in its offer to viewers through different forms of exhibition. Autocines, rooms specializing in continuous programming and subsequent television programming, home launches and specialized film festivals continue to grow that cinema today.

With Hollywood trying to improve its image, studies stopped making films about sexual hygiene and other sensitive issues. The application of self-censorship and the Hays Code (Motion Picture Production Code) considered images and narratives related to sexuality of any kind, drug use or miscegenation impossible. Obviously, the intelligent producers of the operating cinema soon dedicated their efforts to create works with those prohibited topics as the main claim and argument.

The posters of his films promised nudes and violence, often challenging an audience that probably watched these films both to learn about shameful subjects and to enjoy the excitement and festive atmosphere. Productions they invited the viewer to live an experience that could excite, entertain and educate. "As you can see, Morro has always been left over.

The Golden Age

Before the irruption of the generation of the film school of the sixties and seventies, the exploitation industry was the best training ground for many filmmakers. Roger Corman has sponsored many of the great names of the time. Through The Filmgroup, founded in 1959, he distributed the first films starring Jack Nicholson and produced 'Dementia 13', written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

In AIP, Corman put Robert De Niro in his movie 'Bloody Mom', and produced Martin Scorsese's second feature film, 'Bertha's Train' or Brian De Palma's 'Sisters'. Through New World Pictures, Corman launched the careers of Joe Dante ('Piranha'), Jonathan Demme ('Three Dangerous Women') or Jonathan Kaplan (Night Call Nurses).

AIP and New World Pictures were the main creators of exploitation from the United States, and they also produced some of his sister's most successful films blaxploitation, such as 'Coffy' and 'Foxy Brown', both starring Pam Grier and directed by Jack Hill, and distributed classics from the other side of the world. The Australian 'Mad Max', by George Miller, 1979), the Canadian 'Bloody weekend', or the Swedish 'Deadly outcome (Thriller – in grym film)' had worldwide releases thanks to them. The movies of Mario Bava and the first Godzilla also moved around the world, as well as many Hammer titles.

The exploitation industry too provided opportunities for women directors like Stephanie Rothman, producing some feminist films that are still relevant today ('The island with no return') and have gained the legitimacy they lacked when they premiered. For our part, highlight the fantastic works of Juan Piquer Simón or José Ramón Larraz appropriating much more alien styles to us to offer us some of the most absurd great follies that we could never have dreamed of, something that other geniuses like Enzo G. Castellari, a teacher in his own.

Infinite exploitation

All these films have had direct influence on the work of countless contemporary filmmakers, from Tim Burton to Quentin Tarantino, through many other filmmakers who still turn to that type of cinema to give free rein to their projects. Many of the images that we often identify with the talent of the director of 'Batman' actually come from the classic monster movies of the 30s and the fantastic genre between 50 and 70, not to mention his recurring friendship with Vincent Price, one of those faces that we immediately associate with Roger Corman's cinema. Nor should we ignore that we are talking about the director of 'Ed Wood', a celebration of exploitation.

Robert Rodríguez and Quentin Tarantino presented in 2007 their joint project 'Grindhouse', formed by a double program that included, in addition to their (excellent) films 'Planet Terror' and 'Death Proof', a good handful of trailers to each better. These advances were signed by filmmakers who, in some cases, they have never given up exploitation, like the good one of Rob Zombie or Scott Sanders, who presented in 2009 'Black Dynamite', an exquisite parody of the titles blaxploitation with own entity. So much that he even gave for an animated series of Adult Swim.

Thanks to titles like the aforementioned Sanders movie (from laughter) or the masterpiece of S. Craig Zahler, 'Brawl in Cell Block 99', the exploitation cinema is not only kept in our heads and cinemas (well, not in Spain, that neither of them has arrived and Rob Zombie's cinema is seen and desired to do so), also It is recognized as a form of the purest cinema that obtained results from the handicraft of low economy. A recognition of a way of making movies, bet on new talents and have fun having fun.