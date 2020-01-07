TV Shows

How it hurts! Woman says she has sex with the ghost of Valentín Elizalde (VIDEO)

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:
how-it-hurts-woman-affirms-has-sex-with-ghost-of-valentin-elizalde-video "data-lazy-srcset =" https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads /2019/12/como-me-duele-mujer-afirma-tiene-sexo-con-fantasma-de-valentin-elizalde-video.jpg 635w, https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/ uploads / 2019/12 / how-it-hurts-woman-affirms-has-sex-with-ghost-of-valentin-elizalde-video-300x168.jpg 300w, https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp -content / uploads / 2019/12 / how-it-hurts-woman-affirms-has-sex-with-ghost-of-valentin-elizalde-video-390x220.jpg 390w "data-lazy-sizes =" (max- width: 635px) 100vw, 635px "data-lazy-src =" https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/como-me-duele-mujer-afirma-tiene-sexo -with-ghost-of-valentin-elizalde-video.jpg "/><noscript><noscript><img width=

After an acquaintance of Valentine Elizalde will ensure that the ghost of the singer marked him from beyond, a woman Now he says he has sex with his spirit.

During the program The Third in Discord, from Unicable, Rocío Sánchez Azuara faced a case of paranormal infidelity. And it is that a man said that his wife, called Karina, and his father-in-law can communicate with ghosts.

Given this, Karina revealed that it is true, because her father, Don Matías, taught him to invoke the dead to have sex; "Sexual spirituality," he calls. She chose the “How it hurts” interpreter to visit her in bed.

He (The Golden Rooster) is a person who is always there when I invoke him. I invoke it myself through his photography and his songs. Mentally he is always present, ”Karina said during the program.

See here the segment in which a woman states that he has sex with him ghost from Valentine Elizalde:

Video posted on YouTube by Unicable

You may also like:

“It's fake!”: Pedro Ferriz Hijar denies love with transvestite and talks about his divorce

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.