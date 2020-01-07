How it hurts! Woman says she has sex with the ghost of Valentín Elizalde (VIDEO)

After an acquaintance of Valentine Elizalde will ensure that the ghost of the singer marked him from beyond, a woman Now he says he has sex with his spirit.

During the program The Third in Discord, from Unicable, Rocío Sánchez Azuara faced a case of paranormal infidelity. And it is that a man said that his wife, called Karina, and his father-in-law can communicate with ghosts.

Given this, Karina revealed that it is true, because her father, Don Matías, taught him to invoke the dead to have sex; "Sexual spirituality," he calls. She chose the “How it hurts” interpreter to visit her in bed.

He (The Golden Rooster) is a person who is always there when I invoke him. I invoke it myself through his photography and his songs. Mentally he is always present, ”Karina said during the program.

See here the segment in which a woman states that he has sex with him ghost from Valentine Elizalde:

Video posted on YouTube by Unicable

