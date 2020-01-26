How it has grown! Daniel, son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula turns 13

How it has grown! Daniel, the eldest son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula turned 13 and his mother celebrated him in style.

The mini Sol's birthday party was held in one of the favorite places of the interpreter of ‘The unconditional’, The heavenly port of Acapulco on New Year's Eve.

Through his Instagram account, ‘La Chule‘Shared the cake with which they celebrated Daniel's 13 years and accompanied the postcard with a beautiful message:

(…) Celebrating a lot and in the best way with day 1 of 2020. Starting a year with a lot of love and all the joy. Celebrating my prince since a day like today 13 years ago came my beautiful gift".

As seen in the cake, the theme of the party was inspired by the successful video game. ”Fornite‘

Aracely also shared a postcard where she appears next to the teenager, demonstrating how united they are mother and son.

The image exceeded 17 thousand "likes" and ‘La Chule‘Said happy to celebrate the 13 years"of my prince".

Recently it turned out that Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula reached an agreement for El Sol to take care of the custody of their children.

With information from Who.

