Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The General Courts of Spain are divided into two chambers. On the one hand, the Senate, the Upper House. And, on the other hand, the Congress of Deputies, the Lower House. This is how the Senate is composed.

The vast majority of legislative initiatives have their origin in Congress, and the Senate works as a second reading camera. While it is true that it can amend or veto the Government's bills, the final decision is in the hands of the Congress of Deputies.

How the Senate is composed: Senators election process

The Spanish Constitution of 1978 determines that the Senate is the territorial representation chamber. Therefore, in each province of the Iberian Peninsula four senators are elected through direct suffrage in open lists.

Regarding islands, regarding the election of senators, each island or group of islands forms what is known as electoral constituency. Therefore, three senators correspond to Mallorca, Gran Canaria and Tenerife. Meanwhile, Ibiza-Formentera, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, Menorca, La Palma, El Hierro and Lanzarote correspond to each one of them.

As for the autonomous cities of Ceuta and melilla, each elects two senators.

Voters may vote at most three candidates in the circumscriptions of each province. In this way, candidates with the highest number of votes are proclaimed elected until completing the number of senators assasaplanded to the constituency.

Not all senators They are elected directly by voters. Each autonomous community desasaplandates a certain senator, and adds another one for every million inhabitants.

Thus, the number of senators may be different depending on the inhabitants of the different autonomous communities. Currently there 265 senators.