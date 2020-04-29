How is the relationship of Constanza, daughter of Edith González, with her stepmother?

Share it:

Lorena Velázquez, who was one of the closest friends of the late actress Edith González, told in an interview for the program De Primera Mano de Imagen Televisión how is the relationship that Constanza has with his stepmother Paulina Velasco, wife of his biological father Santiago Creel.

"What I know is that she lives with her father and that she has two half-sisters and that Creel's wife loves her a lot and she must be very sad but inside of everything she has a family, so I think she is very well," Lorena Velázquez.

The actress also spoke in the interview with the aforementioned program about the depression experienced by Mrs. Ofelia Fuentes, mother of Edith González. "She is very depressed, those things are very strong, you talk to me about Edith and I also feel very sad, but I think now (Ofelia Fuentes) is in a health home in Cuernavaca, there she has doctors and nurses, she has people who he treats her very well, he's going to try to take away her depression. "

She does not believe that edith is dead, she only says to you 'oh, Lore, Edith does not come to see me anymore, why does she forget me' for she is not dead.









Next June 13 will be the first mourning anniversary of Edith González.

