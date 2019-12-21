How is the Nile crocodile?

Share it:

He Nile crocodile It is a fascinating animal, which causes great interest. It is well known for its size since it can reach 1,000 kilos in weight and 6 meters in length, nothing more and nothing less. It is dark in color, with black stripes on the tail and a light colored abdomen.

This animal lives in swamps, lagoons and rivers, usually from Ethiopia, Egypt, Somalia and Kenya.

Fun facts about the Nile crocodile

Both his eyes and the nostrils and ears are on the head. Therefore, it can be submerged in water for more than two hours without any problem.

In the water the animal travels at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour. In addition, the tail momentum It allows you to jump out of the water.

For these crocodiles move on earth It is very complicated, so that most of the time they remain in the water. And it is that on land they have to crawl on their belly, which requires a lot of energy.

Regarding their diet, the Nile crocodile It is capable of inferring up to 50% of its weight in food. Eat birds and mammals: spiders, frogs, snakes, lizards, insects … In adulthood, fish become their main source of food.

Nile crocodiles lay their eggs in nests in holes, and the incubation period It lasts about 100 days. During that time the female remains next to the nest to defend the eggs from possible predators.

In the weeks following the start, the temperature Determine the genus of the crocodile. While low temperatures originate females, high temperatures give rise to males.

They live on average between 50 and 60 years, although there are some specimens that even exceed 100 years.