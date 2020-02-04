How is the development of System Shock Remake proceeding? Here are two hours of video gameplay

Share it:

The guys from the Night Dive studios show us how the development of System Shock proceeds by making a two-hour video demonstration taken from the last demo of their highly anticipated re-release of the historic FPS.

The video in question allows us to appreciate the progress made by the American authors in the transition toUnreal Engine 4, the graphics engine chosen to replace theUnity Engine. In these two hours of video, the developers ideally take us through the narrow corridors of the Citadel space station to provide us with an overview of the graphic, technical, artistic and playful elements that will contribute to shaping the new sci-fi work signed by Stephen Kick.

Thanks to the adoption of the Epic Games graphics engine, the Night Dive team expects to speed up the development process and operate a whole series of improvements and content additions, in the hope of meeting the tastes and needs of the many fans who can't wait to see the launch of the title on PC, with a view of the nextgen represented by PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Let us know with a comment what you think of this new video demonstration, but first we refer you to the deepening of Claudio Cugliandro with our impressions on the System Shock Remake.