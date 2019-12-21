How is the clitoris sucker? The star Christmas gift

Share it:

Have you also heard of clitoris sucker? In Black Friday 2019 it became one of Amazon's best selling products. Although female masturbation has always been considered a taboo subject, the truth is that more and more women are encouraged to talk about this issue with absolute naturalness.

Clitoral sucker, the most demanded erotic toy

He clitoris sucker, as its name suggests, its main function is the stimulation of this organ producing intense orgasms. The clitoris is a very sensitive organ, with more than 8,000 nerve endings.

The erotic toy produces a vacuum, getting stimulate the clitoris without touching it. With suction, it achieves pump the blood and thus locate the circulation in this organ, giving rise to very intense and pleasant orgasms.

Numerous brands are launching their own models, with different morphologies and benefits. Although each of them has its own characteristics, they all have something in common: they serve for female pleasure.

The main benefit offered by the clitoris sucker is that it greatly intensifies the orgasm No need to contact this body. The vast majority of toys available in the market are adjustable in both intensity and speed. They cause fast and very intense orgasms.

In addition, they can be used to lengthen the excitement and the stimulation time. The sucker can be an excellent ally in menopause as it favors lubrication.

And finally, it should be noted that the suction power It makes it easier to get multiple orgasms, both alone and in company.

Now that you know what the clitoris sucker is and what its benefits are, you will understand why everything points to what will be the Christmas star gift 2019.