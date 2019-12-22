How is Thanksgiving celebrated in the United States?

Share it:

Today, Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day is celebrated, the most important holiday of the year in the United States. A very special celebration, in which there are millions of movements of people traveling to reunite with their families. How is the Thanksgiving Day in the United States?

This is Thanksgiving Day in the US

Like many other holidays, Americans love to decorate their homes for a warm and festive atmosphere. They usually place pumpkins of different sizes and crowns of nuts on the doors of the houses. In addition, they make themselves the centerpieces for the banquet, with nuts, pineapples and candles.

This special day revolves around the banquet. The family gathers to share and thank. The main course is stuffed turkey, accompanied by cranberry sauce and cornbread. As for desserts, the most common are two: pumpkin pies and apple pie.

He Thanksgiving Day in the United States It is a date to share and be grateful. Many families take the opportunity to meet, reflect and teach values ​​to the little ones. There are also those who choose to participate in solidarity activities, donating food or helping in shelters.

In short, the Thanksgiving celebration In the North American country it is a day of sharing with family and reunion. They seek together the blessings of life by helping each other around the table, tasting a good roast turkey.

In recent years the American tradition It has become popular in other countries of the world. Today there are also restaurants in Spain that offer menus to celebrate Thanksgiving.