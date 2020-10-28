How is Onigashima made? The explanation in ONE PIECE 993

So far we have always seen Onigashima primarily as a giant skull of some kind of titanic-sized creature. Only with act three of Wanokuni we were able to go into the maze of this islet together with Luffy and his companions. The protagonists of ONE PIECE however they must orient themselves in these almost boundless meanders.

Let’s start with the external structure: as mentioned above, Onigashima is surrounded by a giant skull that acts as a dome. The inside of this skull is big enough to fit giants like Oars and also part of Kaido in dragon form. Obviously there is also an entire city with various districts and complete with a central square and tower. As revealed in ONE PIECE 993, this tower is five floors high plus two underground, each of them divided into two levels. And these floors seem so high indeed.

To get to the dome where he will have to face Kaido, Luffy will have to go up another five floors in the company of Sanji and Jinbe, at least for the moment. Undoubtedly the higher they go up, the stronger the opponents will be and therefore it is possible that Luffy will reach the top alone while Sanji and Jinbe will stop to face the likes of King and Queen.

After the fifth floor there is a further staircase leading to the top of the dome which then serves as the sixth floor and where Kaido and the Red Sheaths are facing each other. It will still take some time before Luffy gets to the top to eliminate the strongest enemy of the saga.