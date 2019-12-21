How is New Year's Eve celebrated in the United States?

Share it:

For Americans, Christmas is one of the most important times of the year. There has been much talk about how Christmas Eve is celebrated in the US. But how do you celebrate the New Year's Eve in the United States?

New Year's Eve in the United States: traditions

A tradition well known throughout the world is the fall of the Times Square ball, in the heart of New York. It begins its descent at 23:59 on December 31, so that it is used to count the recoil the last 60 seconds before the entry of the new year.The ball weighs 5.4 tons and has a diameter of 3.7 meters.

It is estimated that 3.5 million people come to New York to see this special moment. In addition, more than 1 billion people around the world they watch in real time through the Internet and television how the ball falls in Times Square.

Americans love traditions. One of the most popular on December 31 is to sing a old scottish ballad Shortly before 00:00 hours, whose translated title is something like "For travel times." A very beautiful song, about old friendships.

One of the most entrenched customs is that of kiss to the first person you meet when the new year begins. Tradition indicates that a first love encounter is a good indication that everything will be fine during the year.

In addition, in the vast majority of towns and cities of the United States there are fireworks displays once the new year has entered. One of the most beautiful shows takes place in the city of San Francisco. The one in Las Vegas is also very worthwhile.