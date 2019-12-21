How is Christmas celebrated in northern Europe?

Share it:

The Christmas in northern Europe It is one of the prettiest in the whole world. Do you want to know what are the customs and traditions of the countries of northern Europe on the occasion of Christmas?

Denmark

In Denmark the most important day is December 24, Christmas Eve. Families gather and dance around the Christmas tree, and even the house. The typical dessert is known as Laughter, and is very similar to the roscón de Reyes: whoever finds a whole almond inside, takes a gift.

The traditional Christmas dishes in Denmark they are: caramelized potatoes, roast pork, goose … The Danes do not put milk and cookies for Santa's elves, but a hot rice pudding with cinnamon.

Finland

In Finland, Christmas begins in the month of October. This period is called pikkujoulo or "little Christmas." Families are slowly preparing for Christmas holidays: they sing songs, enjoy old stories, prepare different recipes, decorate their homes …

Christmas is very similar to ours as it is based on family relationships. Families gather around the month and enjoy a great banquet.

On Christmas Eve the children await the arrival of Jouluppuki, as Santa Claus is known. He doesn't visit them while they sleep, but before dinner. The little ones share a few minutes with him, singing some songs and telling him how well they have behaved throughout the year.

Iceland

Christmas in Iceland is loaded with traditions. There are a total of 13 Christmas old children, children of Grýla and Leppalúdi. All the old people visit the children's homes from December 12 to 24 one by one. Therefore, the children put a shoe in the window rest every day from December 12 to 24, and each day they receive a gift.