How is a football stadium disinfected? This is how you fight against the coronavirus

The Italian Government approved on Wednesday a decree in which, as regards sport, it is ordered that All competitions must be held behind closed doors until April 3, 2020, in the field of security measures for the outbreak of the coronavirus, which already causes 107 dead and more than 2,700 affected in the country.

That measure will allow to continue with the celebration of Serie A football, although without the possibility of gathering spectators in the stadiums, after four matches of the twenty-fifth day and six of the twenty-sixth day were postponed because of the alert for the coronavirus.

The outbreak of this disease has already caused 107 deaths in the country and more than 2,000 infected, which convinced the Government to approve the closure from tomorrow until mid-March of all colleges and universities as a precaution.

The Serie A League, which convened an extraordinary council on Wednesday to decide how to recover the meetings postponed in recent weeks, will report in the next hours of the new official calendar.

The classic between Juventus Turin and Inter Milan, first against third, should be played next Sunday after being postponed last weekend because of the warning by the coronavirus, the Italian media advance.

The Serie A League must also decide when to dispute the two semifinals of the Italian Cup, Juventus-Milan and Napoli-Inter, that were to be played this Wednesday and Thursday in Turin and in Naples, respectively.

Given this situation, Naples, like many other stadiums, has already begun to take action and one of them is to disinfect every corner of its San Paolo stadium: