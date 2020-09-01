How I Met Your Mother, the creator of the series is selling a house in New York

Share it:

TV has to pay well, because after buying a house in the suburbs of Los Angeles (for the modest sum of almost $ 7 million), the creator of the popular comedy How I Met Your Mother Carter Bays and his wife Denise Cox have decided to put in selling their New York estate.

A soli 60 km from Manhattan, the residential estate of Bedford Hills transports us to a world completely apart from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis, giving us a bucolic atmosphere hard to find near the Big Apple.

As Variety reports, the Bays and Cox property was listed at a price of $ 3.95 million, just $ 50,000 more than the couple paid in 2017 when they bought it (and, as the site notes, it won’t take long for the gain to evaporate between taxes and expenses).

Built in 1989 and the main residence can count an area of ​​863.9983 square meters, and as you can also see from the photos in our gallery, there is no shortage of various amenities such as swimming pool, patio, terrace and tennis court, which are added to the more classic bedrooms (6), bathrooms (6) guest rooms, the attic and, among others, also to what is described as a hybrid between games room and media room (the whole property boasts an area of ​​almost 2 and a half hectares).

Interested in buying? Take a look at the site of the real estate agent in charge of the sale.

