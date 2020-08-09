How I Met Your Mother, Funko Pop Coming! dedicated to Ted and Barney

Share it:

It's been six years since the How I Met Your Mother finale, and finally Funko Pop! announced its first products dedicated to the beloved CBS sitcom.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the Funko Pop! of the series are dedicated to the characters of Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), as always fully dressed and holding a glass of scotch, and the protagonist Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), depicted together with the inevitable blue horn. To the delight of his friend, Ted is dressed in a jacket and tie: these are in fact the clothes worn by the character in the final scene of the series.

The Funko Pop! in question, as reported by Comicbook.com, are available for pre-order at $ 10.99 on Amazon.com and will ship next November 15. If the first two are successful, we have no doubts, in the future we will also be able to see versions of Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) and Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), and why not maybe even a product dedicated to Robin Sparkles or supporting characters like the Captain (Kyle MacLachlan).

What do you think of Pop! made for the comedy series? Would you like to see new ones dedicated to other characters? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, we remind you that the spin-off How i Met Your Father has been permanently canceled by CBS.