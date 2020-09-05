How has Stormfront changed from the Garth Ennis comic?

Share it:

The second season of The Boys is finally available on Prime Video, while we await the arrival of the rest of the episodes, we point out the numerous differences between the Stormfront character of comics and the one featured in the Amazon series.

As you know, Homelander’s rival is a superhero capable of flying and throwing lightning from his hands, but the similarities between the two different versions end there. The character played by Aya Cash features numerous differences with his comic book alter ego: first of all, the version that appeared in the pages of Garth Ennis’ work is a man who does not hide his sympathies for Nazism, as can be understood from the name and from his battle cries, launched in German. The TV version of Stormfront will be more mysterious, in fact it doesn’t seem to have any connection with Nazism, instead it will have a strong antipatia per la Vought International, feeling that will lead her to clash often with Homelander.

The rivalry between the two is also new to the show, in The Boys comics in fact Homelander and Stormfront are rarely staged together, being part of two different superhero groups. Furthermore, as is evident in the numerous trailers dedicated to the second season, in the Amazon series the character of Aya Cash will use the internet to immediately show off and create a group of fans loyal to her. To conclude we leave you with our review of The Boys 2.