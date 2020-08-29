How has Johnny changed since the end of Karate Kid? William Zabka explains it to us

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days, the teaser trailer of the third season of Cobra Kai has been released, also if you are looking for other news on the protagonists of the show di Netflix we recommend this interview with William Zabka, historical interpreter of Johnny Lawrence.

Starting today, August 28th, the first two seasons of the series focused on the future of the protagonists of the 1984 film. In the episodes we will then follow Johnny and Daniel LaRusso, now grown up and ready to teach new kids interested in the world of martial arts. Here’s what he told ComicBook.com microphones William Zabka, face of Johnny, about the evolution of his character: “Yes, I think Johnny Lawrence’s character has remained the same. I’ve always played Johnny, even in the Karate Kid movie, not as a bad boy, but simply misunderstood, who had the wrong role models. I did that in Cobra Kai too, but the writers decided to make it like a person who lives in a tiny apartment, who keeps thinking about the 80s and the past. The writers decided that and I must say they were right“.

He then goes on to explain what it feels like to be back on set together with Ralph Macchio: “There is a scene where Johnny sees Daniel LaRusso for the first time and immediately feels all the pain for what happened. Working with Ralph is great, it’s very exciting. The writers gave me this great challenge, but I just had to bring to the surface the spirit with which I played Johnny in the film.“. We are sure that the series will make all fans of the original film happy, in the meantime we report this news on the possible fourth season of Cobra Kai.