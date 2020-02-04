How far will Boruto go? Episode 142 saw an extreme gesture for the protagonist

Share it:

The Arch of the Bandits Mujina is finally on the air. The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations thus began the story of the adventures prepared by Ukyo Kodachi for the manga, although with several additions and modifications to make the stories longer. Boruto and Mitsuki infiltrated Hozuki Castle, while Sarada acts from the outside.

This time the work to be done for the Konoha team 7 is very different. It is not about chases, fighting and using lethal techniques but there is something to do an investigation and espionage work, two elements that in both Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we have seen for a short time.

While Sarada pretends to be a journalist, Boruto and Mitsuki have passed themselves off as prisoners so that they can protect their target, Kokuri, from within. To enter the medical ward, where the former member of the bandits Mujina is locked up, the leaf duo must devise a plan. Mitsuki procures, thanks to her snakes, poisonous herbs that are found near the prison. At that point Boruto ingests them in such a way that he can poison himself and be hospitalized in the medical ward.

The protagonist of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he then made it clear how far he wants to go for the good of the mission, so much so as to put his life at risk. The arch of the Bandits Mujina is in its early stages and will accompany the spectators of the anime for several weeks.