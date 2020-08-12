How Evander Holyfield Wasted Almost $ 250 Million Fortune

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Holyfield, a former heavyweight champion of the world, retired with a record 44 wins in 57 appearances (Reuters)

It is hard to believe that in just over 20 years a person can squander a fortune that, well managed, would last several lives. But, although it seems incredible, Evander holyfield lost his more than USD 250 millions due to a cataract of bad decisions that left him on the brink of bankruptcy. Who in the late 80s and early 90s was one of the top stars in the sport of gloves, along with Mike tyson, has seen his material memories slip through his hands and currently lives with what is right.

In 1999 he took the first wrong path by founding Real Deal Record, an own record label whose success never came despite giving voice to some rappers of the time. In total, he left there about $ 3 million, a setback that seemed miniscule for his bank account, but would eventually be one of the many unpatched holes.

Taking advantage of his boxing fame, the athlete launched a wide variety of products with his name that ranged from grills, kitchen utensils, fire extinguishers and even a barbecue sauce. Unfortunately, fans pay for watching his matches, but not for acquiring all these items that ended up giving him new financial pain.

The other big failed business was the investment of almost $ 9 million in a restaurant chain that could never get off the ground.

Holyfield, 57, trains to return in exhibition bouts (EFE)

As his financial problems increased, his family also multiplied. At 57 years old, Holyfield has 11 children, from six different women and has also gone through three divorces, by which your savings had to be divided.

As if this were not enough, the red alarms were ignored by the former fighter who maintained a high standard of living and until 2008 lived in a 109-room mansion located in Georgia, this being the largest house in the entire state. Among its luxuries it had three swimming pools (two internal), a cinema, a bowling alley, a gigantic fountain, 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. As reported Daily Mail the cost of electricity was over USD 15 thousand and general maintenance was over a million dollars a month.

After debts of more than $ 11 million with the bank for mortgage arrears, the home was auctioned and sold for a figure close to $ 8 million in 2012. It was later acquired by rapper Rick Ross.

This is the mansion that Evander Holyfield lost

Not only did he lose his home, but also his material memories, which were auctioned that year among his fans. At the auction, championship belts, autographed promotional posters, more than 25 pairs of gloves, gowns and underpants used in combat stood out.. They also sold off jewelry, furniture and vehicles, including a classic 1962 Chevy Corvette. All to pay off debt.

Currently, Holyfield, who is training to return to fighting for charity, lives in an apartment with two rooms and your income depends exclusively on the presentations you make in public. That is why it is usually part of shows and television shows.

The former boxer left some statements in this regard to the news portal The sun and blamed those around him for the past two decades: “It's hard to fall, and I feel like it's all too late. When you don't have others looking after you, everyone takes something. Man they was stealing from me, just stealing, stealing”. The 57-year-old American learned a valuable lesson about the confidence in those around him that he wants to instill in his children so that they do not fall into the trap, as he said: "I used to be stupid, but I am not."

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Mike Tyson's return to boxing postponed: the reasons

This was Mike Tyson's most terrifying experience: he dived in the middle of a “shark tornado”