How does the dubbing of Gogeta take place? American voice actors reply

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days the US voice actors of Goku and Vegeta have revealed how the recording of Gogeta's voice takes place, a fusion between the two Sayans, who made his last canonical appearance in the film Dragon Ball Super Broly.

The merger into the universe of Dragon Ball unites two creatures of a similar level into a single body, and consequently their voices merge. They were Chris Sabat is Sean Schemmel to illustrate the method used during registration to make the voice of Gogeta's character better.

While Vegetto is the result of merging with Potara earrings, Gogeta is the form that Goku and Vegeta take after the Metamor dance, considered somewhat embarrassing by the Saiyan prince. In the film that sees them face Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan, the two decide to join forces to counter the opponent's powerful and blind anger, creating one of the most spectacular clashes in the entire franchise.

Sabat, Vegeta's voice actor, and Schemmel, Goku's voice, shared their "tricks" with the fans to make more understandable, and at the same time different from the original characters, the vocal timbre of Gogeta. As emerges from the posts that you find at the bottom of the page, Sabat sets his voice making it more similar to that of Goku, while Schemmel focuses more on a regal and firm tone like that of Vegeta, then they then move on to the simultaneous reading of the bars.

Recall that currently the Dragon Ball Super manga has arrived at chapter 58, and the novel of the movie Dragon Ball Super Broly is also available.