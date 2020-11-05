How does Captain Tsubasa end up? Let’s go over the ending of Holly & Benji

Capitan Tsubasa, better known in Italy by the name of Holly & Benji, is a work that has accompanied the childhood of millions of fans around the world, including real football players. However, unlike the infinite field of the series, the story instead has a “sort” of conclusion that not everyone knows.

After the return of the anime to Italy thanks to the remake of Holly & Benji by David Production, the animation studio behind Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure that has reshaped the narrative in about fifty episodes, we take the opportunity to summarize the endings of the different seasons of the football-inspired shonen masterpiece. As for the anime, the work has received more seasons of which the first, Holly & Benji: Two Star Players, ends with the final between the “New Team” and “Toho” which, however, ended with the draw of both.

The second series, on the other hand, Holly & Benji: Challenge to the World, is dedicated to the famous Under 16 World Cup in which the protagonists win incredibly against Germany for 3 to 2. The third season, mostly a remake, is entitled What Champions Holly & Benji!, and ends with the second phase of the Asian Youth qualifications, in this case with the victory against Uzbekistan. In the manga, in reality, the story continues to tell the continuation of the qualifiers and the Under 20 World Cup where Japan defeats Brazil thanks to a overhead kick from Holly. In addition, the protagonist marries Patty, his childhood friend.

The story, which ends with Holly & Benji Forever, covers the latest events of the aforementioned manga and the summoning of Holly to the first team against San Jose who, replacing an injured Rivaul, overturns the game and draws it.

The work, unlike the anime, does not end in its paper counterpart, since in Capitan Tsubasa: Rising SunStill ongoing, Holly is grappling with the Olympics, eager to win the gold medal in men’s football. Benji also joins his friend after finally recovering from an eye problem. In all of this, Patty becomes pregnant with twin brothers but the day of the birth is the same as the final. They both promise to do their best.

There is also an urban legend about the alleged ending of Captain Tsubasa, in which the protagonist is actually unable to use his legs due to an accident as a child and the whole story told by the manga is nothing more than a dream. The alternative ending was however denied by the author, but it remains a particularly interesting curiosity of the franchise.