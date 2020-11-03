How do you pronounce Levi Ackerman? The secrets of the name of The Attack of the Giants

Translation from Japanese is never easy. Not only between kanji with many meanings and readings, interpretations, and anything else, you need to have a deep knowledge of the language to try your hand at translation, but also the transliterations of names are problematic. This causes several doubts in the fandom, as happened in The Attack of the Giants.

Among the many names of the characters of The Attack of the Giants, who unleashed the most doubts and problems is Levi Ackerman. First appearing in the Trost district after the second assault on the walls by the Colossal Giant, he is revealed to be humanity’s strongest soldier. With so many giants killed in assets, we have already talked about the age of Levi Ackerman. But now we will focus on his name.

So how do you pronounce and spell Levi Ackerman? Initially the name was transliterated as Rivaille, which closely resembled the Japanese pronunciation Ribai. The problem, however, is that only some time later the mangaka Hajime Isayama revealed that the root of the character’s name came from Levi, a name he heard during an American documentary and which he immediately liked for its sound.

The American pronunciation of the name is in fact Livai, from which the Japanese Ribai was born. For this origin with the English reading, the name Levi should be pronounced as Livai, and not with the Italian reading we are used to. And how do you read the name of Captain Levi? In the meantime, don’t miss Lavlien’s very faithful cosplay on Levi Ackerman.