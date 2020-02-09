How do you draw an Ecchi manga? Ghost Inn author reveals "Never set limits"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Crunchyroll recently posted an interview with Tadahiro Miura, author of Ghost Inn – Yuna's Inn as well as one of the best known mangakas when it comes to the much discussed genre ecchi. During the chat, the writer talked about the process of creating the work, its personal limits and adapting souls.

During the interview, Miura was first asked the question: "Can you describe the creative process for each chapter?", to which, the mangaka replied:"Normally I take a week to draw everything and consult with the editor at the same time. I start by writing down everything that should happen on each page, then I pass the script to the editor and he makes corrections if needed. Once the script is finished, I prepare the storyboard and share the work with my assistants. They take care of the backgrounds and scenarios while I draw the characters, when we have finished I make the corrections. The fact that the work is done digitally speeds things up enormously. Before I finish I send a copy to my editor who normally calls me after 30 minutes and we start discussing the next chapter. This is what happens every week".

Soon after, the author spoke of his sources of inspiration: "I watch many movies and read manga and then there is obviously the contribution of my daily life. When I think of the future development of my work, I try to draw inspiration from situations that I have experienced or things that I have seen. For example, I'm really loving Splatoon (editor's note: Nintendo video game) lately. It won't happen in Ghost Inn at the moment, but I could draw a manga in which all the female characters play naked in this game, making it more sexy, perhaps making it clear that every time someone is hit, their clothes vanish at the point of impact and whoever ends up naked leaks). It can be said that I add my personal touch to the scenes".

Next, to the question "Do you think there are rules that you need to consider when designing an ecchi manga?", the director replied:"For me, it's really important not to limit yourself to any kind of rules. I want to have the freedom to say draw what I want. And even without rules, I would never draw something that I consider "excessive" from my point of view. So I draw what I think works best. It can be said that my editor makes the rules, however. He tends to say "a little more" and means "a little more dressed" and I arrange the images accordingly. But my personal rule is: if you want to draw something sensual, you have to make creativity run without blocking it with rules".

Not setting any kind of rules is a mantra of the author, who long ago even ended up at the center of a controversy because of an image created for Weekly Shonen Magazine.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with his words? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to read the full interview instead, we remind you that just click on the link below.