How do you connect 'No time to die' with the previous tapes?

The farewell of Daniel Craig to his James Bond will occur in the impending 'No time to die', which was going to land in theaters on April 2 but has delayed its premiere until November by the coronavirus, Well, this will be the fifth, and last time, when the actor has a "license to kill." Since the four previous films that Craig has starred in have followed the same story very closely, something that was not usual in previous deliveries, we assume with some certainty that this latest installment will not break the norm and will keep a close connection with the plot that started with 'Royal Casino'.

Precisely the director of 'No time to die', Cary FukunagaHe has talked about how his film will connect with the previous ones of the franchise played by Craig. How have you told Fandango "I think the emotionality it was something that interested me and I wanted to explore, and [I wanted] to deepen the psychology Bond after the tragedy of his relationship with Vesper Lynd in 'Casino Royale'. And now, with the new relationship, with Madeleine Swann, what does it mean to bring all that luggage to this new relationship? "

Therefore, it is the women who have entered and left their lives the crucial element that will connect Daniel Craig's films aka Bond, who will play the first and last appearance of the actor through the characters of Léa Seydoux Y Eva Green. Although we do not know if the latter will appear "physically" – via flashbacks – on the tape, the references to Craig's first Bond Girl are going to be clear. Moreover, in the trailer we already have of 'No time to die' everything seems to indicate that Madeleine has betrayed to agent 007, just as Vesper did. Are we really going to relive a 'Casino Royale'? Unfortunately now there are a few more months to wait.