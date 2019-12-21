How do you choose President of the Government in Spain?

Share it:

On how to choose President of the Government in Spain, millions of Spaniards are called to the polls every four years. This is how the 208 senators and 350 deputies are defined. The Spanish electoral system is characteristic since the monarchy exists. Therefore, it is the King who proposes to the President of the Congress.

In the general elections the seats of the Congress and the Senate are renewed, and the President and Vice President of the Chamber are elected.

How to choose President of the Government in Spain: the keys

The general elections in Spain They take place every four years.

The election campaasapland It usually starts 15 days before the elections, and ends at 0:00 a.m. the day before the election.

In the elections the Spaniards called to the polls vote for the representatives of the two chambers that make up the General cuts: the Senate and Congress.

Once the voting is finished (the polling stations close their doors at 8:00 p.m.), the votes are counted manually. The seats The Senate and Congress are distributed among all those political parties that have participated in the general elections. The distribution is done following what is known as the D’Hont Law.

Once formed the Cortes, the candidate of the party winner of the elections gives a speech before the Congress of Deputies. Then the deputies go into action, voting to appoint him President of the Government.

If the winning political party has absolute majority In Congress, the candidate is elected without any complications. However, it is usual for the distribution of seats to be more distributed, which requires agreement.

Once the Congress has voted for the new president of the Government, the investiture ceremony at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, officiated by the King and Queen.