How do Toyotaro and Toriyama work on Dragon Ball Super? The editor’s explanation

Even if for many only the name of Toyotaro, actually Dragon Ball Super is carried on by multiple personalities. Toyotaro is certainly the main director, that is the one who takes care of the storyboard and the drawings of the tables, but the original creator Akira Toriyama however, it has a fundamental role.

Ma as the two authors of Dragon Ball Super alternate together with the editor Uchida who follows them on behalf of the magazine? It is precisely the man from V-Jump to reveal it in a long interview where he reveals many details on the production of Dragon Ball Super.

According to Uchida, the two mangaka have a great compatibility and their ideas are never in conflict. Rather, the two authors unite them when it comes to drawing up the list of things to do in a new saga: if Toriyama decides an event, Toyotaro accepts and adds to the dose by adding a further step, or vice versa. The duo is quite self-sufficient as Uchida jokes about her role multiple times in the mediation between the two, talking about power levels or character comparisons.

Also, even though Toyotaro presents the storyboards for the chapters, Toriyama has a great deal of say on the events of the single episode to be released. The chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super however, he did raise the fans against Toyotaro.