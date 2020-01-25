How do the Dragon Ball warriors see Ki? The new DBZ video game shows us: Kakarot

Share it:

Fans of the series Akira Toriyama continue to discover new goodies thanks to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the new video game from CyberConnect2 dedicated to the adventures of Goku and companions. In this regard, fans have recently found themselves discussing an often overlooked topic: the perception of Ki.

In fact, as you can see at the bottom, the video game has clarified once and for all the way in which a warrior perceives the difference between his spiritual energy and that of his opponents. The image shows for example what Vegeta sees during the clash with Freeza on Namek, with particular emphasis on the huge gap that separates the force of the emperor of the universe from that of the Z Warriors Small is Krillin.

The perception of ki is one of the most recurrent support and analysis techniques in the Dragon Ball series, but despite everything it has never been really shown except through the use of the so-called scouter. The technique allows you to mentally capture the aura of another living being: the more intense the sensation, the greater the perceived energy, and consequently the greater the strength of the fighter. In Dragon Ball Super, many warriors have zero Ki, as the ability to hide it is illustrated.

