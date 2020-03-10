How do government measures against coronavirus affect Spanish sport?

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, appeared this afternoon to announce the different measures in the areas of Madrid, Vitoria and Labastida which are summarized in the suspension of classes from next Wednesday as well as the teleworking recommendations Y staggered shifts, home care for the elderly Y avoid unnecessary travel.

How do these measures affect Spanish sport?

The Minister of Health has confirmed the closing of doors by Sánchez Pizjuán for this next Thursday, where Sevilla receives Rome. Italian fans may not be in the Spanish capital and the Sevilla will have to settle for watching the Europa League round of 16 match from television.

The matches between Valencia-Atalanta and Getafe – Inter continue under the recommendation that they will not be played with the public, in the absence of clearer and stronger measures tomorrow as announced by Illa. About him Barcelona – Naples the Generalitat will decide in the following days as well as the corresponding competences in Europe which will be the steps to follow.

The last thing we knew today was the proposal of the Royal Society to postpone the meeting of the final of the Copa del Rey, refusing to dispute it behind closed doors in the next meeting with Athletic and RFEF.

In the sports center, today two cases have been known in a Malaga handball team, as well as what has been known in recent days: since the suspension of the Marathon of Barcelona until the delay of the presentation of the Barcelona Open.