how Disney remakes have lost the magic of classic animation

The (certainly creepy) new version of 'Aladdin' has not left anyone indifferent. It supposes certain culmination of the plan of Disney to systematically chain remakes – with cadence not only annual but almost semi-annual – of their animated classic productions.

A plan that, shortly after being contemplated with a certain coldness, and leaving aside the nostalgia that makes us consume any product derived from what we liked in childhood, it is still a great idea of ​​a boatman.

Recycling classics since the 90s

Let's summarize this plan in a essential chronology: In the mid-nineties, Disney realizes that there are some animated classics that, with the subsequent advertising download and some ingenuity in the refrito, they can give interesting benefits. The first film subject to this experiment is 'The Jungle Book: The Adventure Continues' (1994), that although we all have in mind the animated version of Disney, it is true that the canonical version is inspired by the Kipling books.

The second of these versions would open a certain trend that can still be traced today: '101 Dalmatians (more alive than ever!)'; also from an original book, although here the massively known version is the animated Disney. This remake followed the story of the animated classic, extended it and presented as a great asset to the flesh and blood version of its original villain: a Cruella de Vil played by Glenn Close.

A similar play was carried out in the movie that unleashed the latest generation of Disney remakes, 'Maleficent', although in this case with a Very heavy CGI and that he did not want to match but surpass the original 'Sleeping Beauty'.

The great culprit of this baroque and excessive use of computer animation was the horrendous 'Alice in Wonderland' of Tim Burton. It was an incredible blockbuster that settled the strategy of riding the CGI tsunami to propose "realistic" versions of animated classics. It was done with 'Cinderella', to a greater extent even with the horrendous 'Beauty and the beast' and, somewhat more accurately, with 'The book of the jungle'.

Why there are things that can only be a cartoon

However, what we see in 'Aladdin' shows to what extent these remakes, regardless of specific successes as lucky actors, some reformulations of the topics of fairy tales that hit the spot (often accompanied by the horrible confusion between "darker" and "more adult"), start from absolutely delusional concepts.

Who can get in the head that a character with the characteristics of Genius can be replicated with a human actor and a realistic look? It does not matter that the visual comedy of that actor is enhanced by the CGI (and Will Smith has it as an exit although, paragraph, it is light years away from cartoons of flesh and blood like Jim Carrey or Kate McKinnon).

It is simply impossible to achieve dynamism, the hyperexpressivity of a cartoon, especially when that drawing is modeled from the machine gun of parodies, tics, jokes and slapstick that is the voice of an unleashed Robin Williams.

And it is impossible because it cannot be, of course: speed can be replicated, but multiple transformations, radical changes in appearance, behavior, the feverish continuous mutations that make us understand cartoons as something that obeys only its own liquid and mutant nature, can only be understood thanks to the unpredictable worlds of animation.

In them, physical and natural laws are at the sole discretion of the animator. The presence of a human in that equation is a poison that can be used creatively ('Who cheated on Roger Rabbit?', Obviously) or, simply, is a stick on the wheels of the bicycle.

Let's go to some classic example so that the thing is clear: the original cartoons, still in black and white and conceived in ways that seemed breathe to the rhythm of infectious jazz music which was the soundtrack of their adventures. It happened with the short films of the Fleischer Brothers we were talking about (about 'Popeye' and it happened with Disney shorts like the foundational 'Steamboat Willie' that saw Mickey Mouse born.

No one would think of making realistic versions of those characters because it is clear that they are conceived as animated beings. Why then is the step taken for real-time versions lately, beyond the economic benefit?

The answer is that, with hand technology, it has recovered the irritating belief that a realistic movie has more value than one that is not, a discussion that in other fields of human creation was resolved in the first half of the twentieth century. But the issue has come back with renewed strength in the form of these remakes, simply because now It can do.

But the question goes beyond that: you just have to see one of the many comparisons plane by plane that abound on the Internet of the famous intro of 'The Lion King' (1994) and its version revamped to understand it. Every decision made in a good animated film is intentional: the color palette, the movements of the characters, the camera angles.

In the new version it has been sought that the animals really seem and that the natural environments are illuminated with realism. Is a total disregard for the creativity of the original.

Of course, the most serious problem aside: the expressiveness of the characters. A lion, by definition, has no expressiveness and, in any case, has less than a cartoon. That is why often in these films, characters that were originally an exhibition of expressive dynamism (from Lumiere and Ding Dong in 'Beauty and the Beast' – or the Beast itself, since we are – to any animal from 'The Book of Jungle '), they become mere dummies unable to convey emotions.

Watch Simba's wonderful gesture when he is raised before his subjects by Rafiki, an exciting mix of surprise, pride and fear. In the CGI version it is … well, a cat. Let us not forget, they are Internet stars precisely because of their comic lack of expressiveness.

This is not a manifesto against the CGI. At least not, of the whole CGI: although technologically they are very high, the first Pixar movies, starting with 'Toy Story', are still as exciting today as they were.

And there are authors (even within the mainstream, such as Genndy Tartakovsky) who have managed to get expressive gold from the sometimes somewhat stuffed resources of computer animation. But of course, that's when there is an animator that starts from scratch with the tools, not when using the CGI to "fix" the classic animation.

Of course, Disney is in a position to do what it wants with its properties. It would be good! But remember: every million dollars that Disney invests in a new version of 'Mulan' that nobody has asked for, is a million that It is not devoting to revalue its classic animation in worthy editions or to invest in new productions that continue that legacy with renovating contributions. And it's a shame.