How did the famous character designer Masashi Kudo take the return of Bleach?

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Needless to say, a franchise like Bleach has fans all over the world. The work has gathered large numbers of fans in every social class and, of course, has also particularly involved those who have actively worked on the project. Not only is Rukia's voice actress excited about this return, but also the well-known Masashi Kudo.

Masashi Kudo is the character designer who took care of Bleach's first anime. Known fan of manga and anime, the designer has always shown all his passion for the world created by Tite Kubo, continuously publishing sketches based on the characters of the work. Now that Bleach is coming back, Kudo can claim to be particularly happy for this news, publishing his thoughts on Twitter as usual.

Confirmed that Bleach is in the hands of Studio Pierrot, Masashi Kudo could even go back to dealing with the characters in the new anime, even if information of this genre has not yet been received and will probably take a long time to arrive. Indeed, Bleach's broadcast won't happen before 2021, while at the end of 2020 we will be able to watch Burn the Witch. The Bleach anime will be based on the manga stories presented between volumes 55 and 74, never transposed in the previous series.

