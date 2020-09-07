how did that character come back in the season finale?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to anticipating the arrival of two new DC villains, the ending of Stargirl he offered us an unexpected return: but how was it possible?

Obviously we are talking about Sylvester Pemberton, lo Starman who started the season with his apparent death, passing the baton to an heir “full of grace and heroism “. Not Pat Dungan, but his stepdaughter Courtney. It has not been explained how it was possible to see him alive and well in the end, but as always the comics can reveal some important details.

In the DC tables we have witnessed many illustrious returns, the first of which concerns the hero par excellence, Superman, resurrected in The Return of Superman after the shocking The Death of Superman. Apart from that, it is also likely that it is one false resurrection and that someone is impersonating Pemberton for more or less evil purposes.

The most likely explanation seems to come from comics Stars and STRIPE, in which a flashback explains how the Seven Soldiers of Victory (including Pemberton and Dugan) were thrown across space and time after a battle against Nebula Man. The Starman seen in the season finale could therefore be the hero landed in a different timeline. To find out the truth, however, we will have to wait for the arrival of the new episodes.

Below is the trailer for the Stargirl finale. The showrunner said there will be no changes for Stargirl 2, despite the layoffs in the DC Universe.