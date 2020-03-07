Entertainment

How did fans react to the third season of Castlevania?

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After an almost spasmodic wait, Castelvania 3 landed on Netflix, resuming the events from where they stopped. Obviously, for one of the most awaited productions of the American giant linked to Japanese animation, the hilarious reactions of the fans could not be missing.

In reality, the first episodes of the third season of Catlevania they have not fully convinced us, as you can see for yourself from our First Impressions on the anime, above all because of a narrative and technical component that is too victim of too many ups and downs. In any case, we suggest you continue to follow us to find out with us if the third series written by Warren Ellis he will still manage to hit the target like the previous two seasons.

The writer also recently conceded to an interview in which he revealed his difficulties regarding the third season, as it Castlevania it was originally slated for only two blocks of episodes. In any case, the last installment of episodes seems to have opened new horizons and a fourth series in the next period is not excluded.

At the bottom of the news we took the opportunity to attach some of the most hilarious and interesting comments selected by ComicBook about the new episodes. But how did you react to the debut of this third part? Are you satisfied? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

READ:  Will JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure anime have a dubbing in Italian?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.