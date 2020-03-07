How did fans react to the third season of Castlevania?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After an almost spasmodic wait, Castelvania 3 landed on Netflix, resuming the events from where they stopped. Obviously, for one of the most awaited productions of the American giant linked to Japanese animation, the hilarious reactions of the fans could not be missing.

In reality, the first episodes of the third season of Catlevania they have not fully convinced us, as you can see for yourself from our First Impressions on the anime, above all because of a narrative and technical component that is too victim of too many ups and downs. In any case, we suggest you continue to follow us to find out with us if the third series written by Warren Ellis he will still manage to hit the target like the previous two seasons.

The writer also recently conceded to an interview in which he revealed his difficulties regarding the third season, as it Castlevania it was originally slated for only two blocks of episodes. In any case, the last installment of episodes seems to have opened new horizons and a fourth series in the next period is not excluded.

At the bottom of the news we took the opportunity to attach some of the most hilarious and interesting comments selected by ComicBook about the new episodes. But how did you react to the debut of this third part? Are you satisfied? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.