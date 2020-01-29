How did fans react to Ash's new Pokémon?

Share it:

Ash's long career, marked by numerous successes and as many failures, is part of a path that in his adventure led him to face hundreds of Pokémon all different. Yet, finally, in the last episode he managed to capture one of the strongest "monsters" around.

With unprecedented simplicity, or more simply by the will of the Pokémon itself, Ash captured Dragonite, adding the creature to the iconic protagonist's team. With his new strong partner, the duo is ready to venture into a new adventure, starting with the final of the Pokémon World Championship, a tournament that will determine the strongest coach in circulation in the territory of Galar.

In this regard, fans who are faithfully and weekly following the new animated series have taken advantage of it to share their enthusiasm about new capture of Ash. At the bottom of the news, therefore, you can give a taste of some thoughts and opinions of the fans, to which we ask you to add your impressions about episode 10.

Waiting to discover the next implications of the saga, as well as the future of the franchise, we remind you that our in-depth special on the new Pokémon series is available on the site, where we tell you our first impressions about the anime of the moment.

All that remains is for us to remind you that the space dedicated to comments is at your most complete disposal.