How cute! The romantic gift Yalitza Aparicio received from her boyfriend for her birthday

This year was sensational for Yalitza Aparicio, and it is that the actress of Rome was included in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world during the BBC's 2019 and participated in the music video of Mon Laferte.

This 2019 Yalitza also appeared in the edition «Hollywood Issue»2019 from Vanity Fair magazine, made by Mexican Emmanuel Lubezki, along with international stars such as Chadwick Boseman, Tessa Thompson and Henry Golding.

Now that she celebrates her 26 years, Yalitza Aparicio shared some stories on her Instagram to show the tender gift her boyfriend gave her.

Although, apparently his work team does not allow him to make known André, the young man from Oaxaca who conquered his heart, it seems that the couple is more in love than ever, and that is that Yalitza received a floral arrangement with a card that says' I love you':

It is a beautiful arrangement of red roses, the symbol of love and passion, as well as a balloon with the legend "Happy Birthday."

