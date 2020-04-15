"How could you give me a fake T-shirt? I'll rip you", Llorente explains to Broncano the mystery about the Anfield t-shirt

Marcos Llorente, Atlético de Madrid midfielder, and David Broncano, presenter of La Vida Moderna, joined for a beautiful cause: the player donated the shirt worn in Anfield and the presenter bought it for 8,100 euros in an auction to raise funds for the Red Cross.

The Atlético de Madrid player explained that he donated the last shirt worn against Liverpool (one of "his most special matches"), where the Atletico defeated the reigning champion and They achieved victory with two goals from Llorente and one from Morata (2-3).



However, the networks noticed that at the end of the game the player threw the t-shirt to one of the stands from Anfield. "Many told me that you were going to give me a fake. How can you give me a fake one?Broncano joked.

In the midfield he explained that the players have two shirts in each game and that they change them at half-time, in the case of starting. "So I threw it away, I knew I had the other one in the locker room," added.

"What joy you give me, even being for a solidary cause, I am from Atlético and I am delighted", explained Broncano. In addition, he asked if they knew anything about when and how the competition would resume.. "I believe that if it is not finished, the one who wins the champion is the new champion. There it is, Atlético champion of Europe ", explained the humorist.