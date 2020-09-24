how could it relate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies

The first trailer for WandaVision was a record-breaking one, and fans are looking forward to seeing the first Marvel series broadcast on Disney +. After discovering that the show could have connections with the X-Men and Fantastic Four, today it’s time to take stock of how WandaVision it will connect inside the MCU.

The first certain thing we know, directly from the words of Kevin Feige, is that the series will be set after the events we saw in Avengers: Endgame. This has reinforced the theories, which seem increasingly valid to us, which state that the different realities and eras that we will see in the show are nothing more than visions created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The woman may no longer be able to control herself after the loss of a loved one Vision (Paul Bettany), killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

It is interesting to note that, in the trailer of the series, Vision seems perfectly self-conscious and seems to act with a certain freedom: therefore if it were really the result of the powers of Scarlet, one could assume that in any case the character may have a conscience. All this deepens the mystery.

A question that now comes naturally to us is how the events of WandaVision can affect the future of the MCU. Also in this case we have a more or less official answer: Kevin Feige has always confirmed that the series on Scarlet Witch will have a direct connection with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, second film focused on the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch and which will see Wanda among its protagonists.

An interesting theory is the one that could see the fearsome as the main villain of both the series and the film Nightmare, and for this Scarlet and Strange could ally; still others think the villain in the film could be Wanda herself, out of control. We just have to wait.

And you? Are you looking forward to WandaVision? How do you think it will be able to reconnect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments space!