How could a hypothetical Sequel from the Bleach series look like?

The recently announced plans for Tite Kubo's main work, Bleach , immediately received deep attention from fans of the adventures of Ichigo and the other Shinigami. Although the return of the anime with the Millennial War has been confirmed, however, there is no mention of a sequel.

Faced with such initiatives, as well as the spin-off Burn The Witch, fans are certainly enthusiastic but most of them agree that many characters did not have an ending worthy of the name. It is therefore interesting to hypothesize which narrative aspects could be deepened in a hypothetical sequel.

The first element to consider is a time jump. Fast forward the lives of Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions, and maybe see the formation of a new generation, as happened for example in Boruto, or even just observe how Ichigo has become an adult, with new responsibilities, related both to the family and to his "work".

Another hypothesis could be linked to wanting to give each character a real ending. This would certainly involve numerous chapters, or episodes, in which we would see insights regarding the existence of all the characters of whom, after the final battle, nothing was literally known.

A series, perhaps even a spin-off, but one that focuses on the history, including the origins, of other characters of the caliber of Kenpachi, Rukia, Hitsygaya and Aizen, who have repeatedly shown themselves capable of winning over fans. Finally, coming out of the manga field, all these ideas could be summarized in one or more films to give a worthy conclusion and coherence to this spectacular universe born 14 years ago on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

And what do you think of it? What are the missing details in the original series that you would like to find in a Bleach sequel?