How Carlos Sainz Jr is taking advantage of confinement: "In my house we have advanced the bikini operation"

The sports break due to the coronavirus crisis has closed the doors to all physical exercise outside the home. But he has opened the bottle of imagination to continue training between four walls. The last one to comment on how he's working these days is Carlos Sainz Jr, who has assured in an interview to Sky Sports that he feels like a coach for ordering the rest of his family to follow a work plan.

"My team is now made up of two sisters, Mom and Dad and me. I have given the four of them a training and nutrition plan: We have advanced the bikini operation before the summer. We will never have more opportunities like this to eat healthy. So we take advantage of it now that there are no trips, restaurants, pizzas and hamburgers, "said the pilot.

A lot of gym and a lot of simulator. Adapting to new spaces is challenging and Sainz already feels "the family coach". Y has called himself "Sainz Zidane".

The competitions have stopped. Formula 1 had planned to start its journey at the Australian Grand Prix, as it has done on many occasions. But a McLaren team mechanic tested positive on COVID-19 and the team decided to retire (later the race was also canceled). For Sainz "it was not easy" to communicate the withdrawal. However, it has stated that was the most correct option. "After the news that one of our mechanics tested positive, nobody had doubts about what had to be done "the pilot pointed out.

By last, Sainz has been concerned about the development of the pandemic. The pilot has expressed feeling "scared by the images and news from the world". At the same time as he looks shocked at the medical personnel who are fighting in the front row, the viurs "I am scared by the idea of ​​putting myself in the place of all the doctors and nurses who are really fighting in this warThey go there every day. We stay home and we are worried, but we cannot be afraid because we cannot see what we really see, "he added.