How can you buy Christmas Lottery 2019?

The Christmas Lottery 2019 is one of the most anticipated events of the whole year. It is celebrated on December 22, and we are already many who are dreaming of winning "El Gordo" and pocketing 400,000 euros (320,000 euros after taxes). But how Buy Christmas Lottery 2019?

The keys to buying Christmas Lottery 2019

The Christmas Lottery has always kept a special relationship with the superstitions. If you want to get a specific number, we recommend you visit the website Laloterianavidad.com. If you want a specific number, you just have to enter it and so you will know in which administration you can buy that tenth. It doesn't have to be a complete number, but you can also search for tenths that start with (*) or end with (*).

If the administration in which the tenth that interests you is for sale is very far from your home, do not worry. You can buy Christmas lottery 2019 online!

If you want to buy a tenth without leaving home, quickly and easily, we recommend you go to the official Lotteries and State Betting website. Enter the number you want and choose the date of the draw (December 22). A great option to not have to move to the administration and avoid long lines.

Of course you can also choose to buy Christmas Lottery in one of the most traditional administrations nationwide, such as the Bruixa d'Or, located in Sort, Lleida. Of course, the Madrid administration Doña Manolita, in Madrid.

If you want buy a tenth online, you should know that you cannot request a specific number, although the termination. After paying by bank transfer, you will receive the tenth at your address. If it is to Madrid center, the shipping costs 6 euros. For the rest of the Peninsula it's 10 euros. And 19 euros for Ceuta, Melilla and the Balearic Islands.