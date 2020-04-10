How can Bleach's new anime overcome past mistakes?

Share it:

It was March 27, 2012 when the anime of Bleach ended, leaving all fans, from all over the world, unhappy with the sudden interruption and above all afflicted not being able to see the latest animated manga saga on the small screen. In those days Bleach was one of the three Bigs along with One Piece and Naruto.

He was one of the three kings and you know, a king never loses his crown. Nobody would have hoped for it, by now everyone was resigned. It just seemed that the conclusion of the series would never have had one own transposition, all this until a few weeks ago. When the cards on the table have changed and when Bleach has decided to return by surprise to once again wear the crown and pass the baton properly, definitively putting the word end even in the animated counterpart.

For fans, the final arc of the series created by Tite Kubo it is among the most beautiful that the mangaka has brought out. It is not free from criticism, like nothing else, some complain about an ending too open for certain characters, but in any case it would have been a shame not to see the whole saga of "The Millennial War" have an animation worthy of the ending of such a big and famous series.

However, now that the anime will resume and return to wearing the crown, what could it do not to make some mistakes of the past. Let's see it together.

High-level animations thanks to today's technologies

During the airing, Bleach certainly had epic moments in which the technical sector gave its best, yet, if you want to make this conclusive arch unforgettable, you need to go beyond the animation studio, equaling the level seen in anime like Demon Slayer , Dragon Ball Super: Broly , to name two.

It should be a foregone conclusion. Normally i filler (episodes of filling) are produced in those annual souls and whose manga are still in progress. Therefore they have the function of oxygenating the paper counterpart to let out new chapters and do not risk that the episodes go beyond the manga, remaining without material to continue the series. At the time, Bleach suffered a lot from the filler episodes that caused loss of interest in viewers, but since the manga has long since ended, we sincerely hope not to meet them even in the new season.

As we said above, if there is a criticism that fans have addressed to Kubo, it was the fact that he did not give a worthy conclusion to the stories of some characters. True, we have just said not to add non-canonical episodes, but it would be nice if, with the collaboration of the mangaka, they decided to remedy the mistakes made in the original work, elaborating a conclusion that can satisfy everyone.

And are you waiting for the new animated series of Bleach with anxiety? Are you ready to live new adventures in the company of Ichigo and companions? Let us know below in the comments.

