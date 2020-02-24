“How beautiful!”: Ninel Conde boasts her attributes while putting her Christmas tree

The actress Ninel Count She is a fan of the Christmas and took advantage that we are one step away from the beginning of December to put a huge and beautiful tree with Christmas decorations.

The Photo of the emotional moment was shared by the own Ninel Count in your personal account of Instagram, where several of his followers did not hesitate to react with more than 34 thousand "likes."

“Christmas is not a moment or a season, but a state of mind. To value peace and generosity is to understand its true meaning, ”said the “Assassin Bombón” in the message that accompanied its publication.

“Christmas means birth… let's not forget, the true meaning of Christmas is the greatest act of love towards us! The birth of the savior for love of us! That's why I love her! Did you already put your tree? ”Said the famous.

Hundreds of his followers did not hesitate to tell Ninel Count how beautiful your Christmas tree looks, although it also caught the attention that the image shows The generous rearguard of women.

Given this, many other followers did not hesitate to tell Ninel Count how good your booty looks at almost 50 years old.

