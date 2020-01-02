TV Shows

How are you going to celebrate the New Year? Los Angeles Azules and Sonora Santanera will be in Reforma

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

One day is missing for 2019 to come to an end and tradition dictates that there should be a family dinner, however, if you want something different you can enjoy enjoying the company of The blue Angels and the Sonora Santanera.

To say goodbye this year, the groups made a presentation at the Roundabout of the Palm, located in Reform and starts at 6:00 p.m.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and is part of the festival “Celebrating in the city. Christmas from the heart ”.

There are also other types of cultural activities to enjoy these dates, such as the ice rink in the Zócalo de la CDMX.

With information from Millennium

It may interest you:

“A cruise clown”: Gomita is criticized for showing off curves with leggings (PHOTO)

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.