How are you going to celebrate the New Year? Los Angeles Azules and Sonora Santanera will be in Reforma

One day is missing for 2019 to come to an end and tradition dictates that there should be a family dinner, however, if you want something different you can enjoy enjoying the company of The blue Angels and the Sonora Santanera.

To say goodbye this year, the groups made a presentation at the Roundabout of the Palm, located in Reform and starts at 6:00 p.m.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and is part of the festival “Celebrating in the city. Christmas from the heart ”.

There are also other types of cultural activities to enjoy these dates, such as the ice rink in the Zócalo de la CDMX.

During the Decambrin era, the #CapitalCultural of America has offered a wide cultural and recreational offer. You still have time to enjoy the track @ ecologísssima and close the year dancing to the rhythm of the Blue Angels at the Glorieta de la Palma. 🕺🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/VKsvs8dvG7 – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) December 30, 2019

With information from Millennium

