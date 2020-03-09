How are toxic relationships really? Season 3 of ‘Skam Spain’ has defined them perfectly

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Season 3 of ‘Skam Spain’ has just ended by giving us a lesson on toxic relationships.

The reasons why you should see ‘Skam Spain’.

‘Spoilers’ then, they’re not going to rent you anything if you’re not done watching season 3 of ‘Skam Spain’.

If we had any doubt about whether ‘Skam Spain’ It is a faithful reflection of many aspects of our reality, at the end of the season 3 It has dissipated. In this installment, the main protagonist of the story has been Nora (Nicole Wallace) – along with the secondary role of Viri– and its history with Miquel (Álex Villazán).

We will not deny that many of us expected it to be Alejandro (Fernando Lindez) the student's new love affair. But when his sister's friend appeared, majestic, university and with very clear things, right on the side opposite to the immaturity of the young man, we loved it! Although there was the trap.

Everything that Miquel's character seemed to be, became the guilty figure of a toxic relationship. Therefore, today we want to explain the most remarkable qualities of this behavior, so that you are able to identify them, since it can happen to everyone. Even Nora, the clear representation of feminism in the series.

The very important lesson that Nora and Miquel, from ‘Skam Spain’, have given about toxic relationships

Do not believe that toxic behaviors They are seen from day one. Their identification is very complicated, to the point of making you think that they are for the benefit of the relationship. Miquel, for example, began by telling Nora, with the excuse that he missed her, that he would like to see her more, so he would have to reduce time from other activities. Besides, the distrust It is the great cause of relationships of this style. The person will always have jealousy of the boys or girls (depends on your sexuality) with those you go out, making you see that they want something with you.

The example is at the time of the plot in which Miquel becomes jealous of Jorge and even intentionally spoils his mixer during a party.

Obviously, after this moment, the confidence that Nora's friends have towards the university student is void. Blame it on Miquel, who tries to absorb his girlfriend with comments like: “ Better that ours be left alone between us and do not tell the girls anything '' or “ No, do not go with your friends, stay with me''.

Everything explodes when, during the surprise birthday party organized by Nora, she gets drunk and ends up sleeping in the same bed with Alejandro, her ex. Ok, it's not a good taste dish for anyone. But, if there is trust, the couple is believed above all when they say that nothing has happened. Instead, the requirement that Miquel puts in order for them to be well again is that they block the boy from his social networks and that he has no contact with him. She, thinking that it is her punishment for what has happened, accepts. No one, absolutely NOBODY, has the right to tell you who or not you should talk to. It is your decision and you must always respect it.

Luckily, this last act makes Nora realize the kind of relationship she is immersed in. He decides to cut with Miquel and, he uses the sexual extortion to make him come back with him, with some pictures of him in which he appears naked. In no case should we give in to these types of blackmail and always go to the police station to report. The other person's reaction will always be to ask for forgiveness and the famous ‘I will change’, but there are some red lines that must never be crossed: that of respect and trust. Love neither can nor forgive everything.

In conclusion, no relationship is perfect and there can always be friction. But you should never overlook this type of behavior, either in your partner or in yourself. If you feel that you are trapped in this kind of courtship, talk to your partner, and if you still find yourself unable to get out of there, ask for help. You are not to blame, you are the victim. If instead you identify these behaviors in you, it is very important that you go to the psychologist to be aware and solve the problem.

Once this is clarified, we can only comment that, although season 3 of ‘Skam Spain’ has already ended, the cast is in full swing of the season 4. The last one, by the way (crying). Who will be the protagonist? Based on the last clip and the desire we have to know the history of Viri, it has to be her!