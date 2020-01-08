How are the proceeds of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising going in Japan?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second film based on the manga of Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising made its debut a few weeks ago in Japan during the Christmas season. To date, the film has reached 1.1 billion yen.

This collection would bring the film to the top three at the box office. It is not a bad result, indeed, if you think that in this period you have to deal with the third film of the new Star Wars saga: The rise of Skywalker and the second episode of Frozen, two real giants regarding entertainment cinema. The results of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising are good, but they do not reach those of the first film in the series, that is My Hero Academy: Two Heroes which at the time of its release did better. But the film, beyond the proceeds, liked the fans? It would seem so, according to the first impressions collected by fans of My Hero Academia who expressed themselves favorably on the quality of the film.

We just have to wait to test with your hand when the film will also arrive in Italy (and in what format). For the time being, Funimation has confirmed that the film will be released in Canada and the United States later in the year although there is no precise date. Pending developments, let's enjoy this official visual of the hero Hawks.