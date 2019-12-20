Share it:

There are barely a few days left until Christmas arrives, one of the times of the whole year in which more gulas are consumed. It is the star dish of these holidays, and is present in practically all the tables. You know how gulas are made? We tell you everything.

This is how glues are manufactured

The eels are a typical Christmas dish. However, they are not available to everyone, since at this time it can reach a price of 800 euros per kilo.

In the early 80s, before the decline in gender capture, the Anguilas Aguinaga company He decided to create the gluttons as a substitute. To do this, he used surimi, a product made with fish and which was very popular in Japan and Southeast Asia.

On how the glues are manufactured, the Alaskan Pollock surimi, a white fish. This same surimi is the one used to make the fish sticks.

So you get a healthy and tasty dough, composed of fish protein and with a very low fat content. The dough is mixed with other ingredients: vegetable oils, wheat flour, sepia ink and soy.

It was in 1991 when it was released, and the commercial name. The Gluttony of the North, took great popularity among the Spanish. The company carried out a very strong promotion campaasapland, so the product succeeded.

Nowadays gulas are a very popular dish at Christmas. One of the main advantages they offer is that they are very versatile, so that they can be prepared in very different ways in the kitchen. In addition, they can be served as a main course or as accompaniment.