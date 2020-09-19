how and when to follow the ceremony, Zerocalcare among the guests

The 72nd Emmy Awards Ceremony is approaching and, like every year, Rai4 will broadcast live the internationally renowned event and will do so with an exceptional guest, none other than the cartoonist Zerocalcare.

The live broadcast will be unencrypted between Sunday 20 September and Monday 21 and will start at 01.45 am and will be commented in the studio by the radio and television host Carolina Di Domenico and by the journalist and television seriality expert Andrea Fornasiero. All accompanied by interventions and learning from the beloved cartoonist, with whom we will talk about pop culture, influences of multimediaie, of course, from TV series.

Don’t be scared by the timetable, a truly unique ceremony is expected. Between exceptional anti-Covid measures, which could also be a preview of those to be adopted at the next Oscars ceremony, and unexpected nominations, the 2020 Emmys are an unmissable event. Among the favorites are the countless Netflix nominees, who may leave little to the other contenders, and even the surprise nominations of Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor for Comedy and Jennifer Aniston for Best Dramatic Performance.

For all the details, here’s our focus on 2020 Emmy nominations.