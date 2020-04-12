How a Champions League final and two shirts made Ángel Nieto and Aspar talk to each other again

Jorge Martínez Aspar passed by Carousel Deportivo to honor Ángel Nieto's sports career. Together with Mela Chcoles, they both shared a fun anecdote of a Champions League final between Real Madrid and Valencia in 2000.

"They both had comings and goings. In the Madrid – Valencia Champions League final, I wore a Madrid shirt and a Valencia shirt to take a nice photo with both of them. But during that time they didn't talk to each other, " Mela Chercóles began to explain.

Jorge Martínez Aspar explained that "they were angry because we had gotten hooked on a road in Jarama." "At that time Ángel was no longer running, but Gelete, Fonsi and Pablo did. They had even been living in my house," the former pilot began to explain.

"We had been angry, wanting to make peace but without talking to us. Mela appeared and tricked us both. He went to Ángel first and explained that he wanted to take a picture of us with the shirts. He asked him 'hey, but does Jorge know?' and Mela lied to him and said yes. Then he came to me and said the same thing. he tricked us both, "he added.

"When we got to the photo we looked at each other and in the end we put on our T-shirt, we shook hands and then we talked about it and made peace. But yeah yeah, Mela messed us both up, " concluded.