House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel changes location: that’s where it will be shot

A few days after discovering that the British actor Paddy Considine has been hired by HBO to play King Viserys I in House of the Dragon, here comes the important news on the status of the wait. serie prequel di Game of Thrones.

According to The Wrap, the main filming of the Targaryen-centric show will officially take place in England, and not Northern Ireland as originally planned. Specifically, the production will take place ai Leavesden Studios di Watford, north London, where filming of The Batman with Robert Pattinson is currently taking place. The Leavesden complex is also famous for hosting several chapters of the Harry Potter saga.

The series is created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal, with the latter serving as co-executive producer and co-showrunner alongside the veteran of Game of Thrones Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the most popular episodes of the original show including “Aspra Dimora” and “The battle of the bastards”. Sapochnick will direct the pilot and several other episodes of the first season, which will consist of a total of 10 episodes.

Despite the possible delays caused by the pandemic, HBO still has plans to launch House of the Dragon as planned in the course of 2022.